MI Vs LSG: Gambhir Left Speechless After Naveen Saves Himself To Run Out Hooda- WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of the IPL 2023 after failking to chase the target of 183 runs given by Mumbai Indians in eliminator of IPL 2023. LSG were bundled out for 101 runs courtesy of brilliant spell by Akash Madhwal as he grabbed his maiden five wicket hall and gave away just 5 runs.

After Akash Madhwal, the 2nd leading wicket taker for MI were the 'run-outs' as three players from Lucknow Super Giants were run out during the chase. It all started with LSG losing wicket of Marcus Stoinis who was also LSG's leading run scorer in the match and he was invoolved in a terrible mix-up while going for the 2nd run in the 12th over of the 2nd innings. Marcus Stoinis departed after scoring 40 runs in 27 deliveries.

Deepak Hooda involved in another run-out

After getting involved in run-out with in-form Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda himself got run out next time. It happenned during the 15th over in which Naveen-ul-Haq played the delivery by Akash Madhwal towards the backward point and Cameron Green was quick to latch onto the delivery. He grabbed the ball and thew it on the striker's end where Ishan Kishan collected it but at that time both Hooda and Naveen-ul-Haq had reached but at the same side. Ishan kishan qucikly released the ball and threw it towards skipper Rohit Sharma who was already waiting at non-strikers end and Rohit dislodged the bails quckly prompting Deepak Hooda's end of stay at the crease and shattering LSG's chances.

Click here to watch Deepak Hooda run-out

LSG mentor Gautam Gambir was sitting at the dugout and watched all the events unfolded and he was visibly angry after seeing a bowler trying to save himself to get batsman runout instead of sacrifing his own wicket.

Mumbai indians marches to the aualifier 2

The Lucknow Super Giants never got going in the match as batting first Mumbai Indians secured a total of 182/8 in which all the batsmen contributed playing cameo innings and Cameron Green top scored with a score of 44 runs off 23 balls. His innings included six fours and one six. Other than Green, Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with 33 runs and helped MI register good first innings score at a spin-friendly Chepauk pitch. Naveen Ul Haq grabbed a four-wicket haul from LSG's side and ended the innings with figures of 4/38 in four overs. Yash Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi also picked up two and one wicket respectively.

Chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants lost opener Prerak Mankad for a score of three and the team yet again started off poorly in the tournament. The fall of wickets didn't end here as they lost Kyle Mayers for 18 and was removed by Chris Jordan. Marcus Stoinis tried to balance the LSG innings and played a knock of 40 runs but he was a lone warrior in his team's chase and didn't get support from the other end. Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal was the star of the show and picked up five wickets for just five runs. In the end, Super Giants were wrapped up for a score of 101 in 16.3 overs and also got knocked out of the IPL 2023.