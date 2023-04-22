Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: It's been a special week for Sachin Tendulkar as his son Arjun Tendulkar finally made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. Arjun played not one but two matches for MI and thereby became the first Tendulkar to take a wicket in the coveted league as well. While that was what happened till now in the day, today promises to be even more special for the little master as just two days before he will be celebrating his half-century on planet Earth, Mumbai Indians have planned a huge bash for the stalwarts whose cricketing exploits are nothing short of legendary.

Every year on April 24, India's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar receives wishes from a billion fans worldwide on his birthday. The master blaster will be turning 50 this year and while the party preparations in the Mumbai Indians camp might already be in place, a win against Punjab Kings will set the tone in advance. Win or lose, before the big day, the MI franchise has planned a pre-birthday celebration as well.

Also visit: LSG Vs GT IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

It's a pre-birthday celebration like no other, for a legend like no other.💙



Paltan, see you at the Wankhede for #MIvPBKS, chanting 𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣...𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣...- we are bringing @sachin_rt's 50th birthday together. 🥳 #OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/pPYOUgS0PM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 21, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar to receive pre birthday bash at the Wankhede

As per a statement released by Mumbai Indians on its official website, 33000 fans, who will be present at the Wankhede on April 22 to witness the match against PBKS, will be given Tendulkar face masks. "33000 spectators, 33000 Tendulkar face marks. Every person at the ground would proudly show their love for the big man, literally, on their faces. Oh it’s going to be a proper visual spectacle, certainly a first in cricket."

Moreover, a special Tendulkar installation will be set up outside the Garware Pavilion for the fans to come and take selfies. "A special Tendulkar installation is set to be in place outside the Garware pavilion. Make sure you hop over, get your selfies clicked, and get yourselves an I-was-right-there story (with proof!) to tell your grandkids." Plus, a cake cutting ceremony has been teased as well. "What more do you want? A cake cutting? You never know, we could just be having that as well." While Celebrations are all thought out, will Arjun Tendulkar play again and put icing on the cake? Match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

Also visit: MI Vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates