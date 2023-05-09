MI Vs RCB: After Virat Kohli's Stories On LSG Match, Naveen-ul-Haq Hits Back With His Own

The ongoing IPL 2023 is proving to be one of the most competitive editions in the history of the tournament. As the tournament heads towards its business end, all the teams are in contention and is yet to be seen which team qualifies for the playoffs. In the 54th match of the tournament, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are taking on Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the fabled Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Whenever RCB enter the playing field these days, there is always a lot of talk around Virat Kohli's fight with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-Haq and this game was no different.

Contradictory to his capability and his reputation, Royal Challengers Bangalore's former skipper Virat Kohli fell prey to Mumbai Indians' Jason Behrendorff who hails from Australia. Much to Kohli's misfortune, Du Plessis was dropped on the previous bowl, but Kohli did not get a respite as he was caught by Ishan Kishan. Koli was dismissed on 1 off 4 deliveries.

READ MORE: The Qualification Scenarios For All Teams Including RCB, KKR, CSK, MI

Cracking start with the ball for @mipaltan! 👌 👌



A huge wicket in the first over as Jason Behrendorff strikes 👏 👏#RCB lose Virat Kohli.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ooQkYwbrnL#TATAIPL | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/mwwrVv9rvm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2023

RCB vs MI: Naveen-Ul-Haq takes dig at Virat Kohli?

After Kohli's dismissal, Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq posted a cryptic story and many are perceiving it to be an indirect dig at the former RCB skipper.

READ MORE: MI Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score

Mumbai Indians opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit roped in pacer Chris Jordan who is making his debut in the absence of English pacer Jofra Archer who is now ruled out of the Indian Premier League. Vijaykumar Vyshak replaced Karn Sharma in the RCB line-up.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

(With inputs from PTI)