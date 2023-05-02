Royal Challengers Bangalore's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is facing a lot of flak from fans on social media after he made an obscene gesture on camera following their match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. The incident happened after an intense match between RCB and LSG at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where players from both sides were involved in a verbal altercation including India legends Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

RCB defeated LSG in their own backyard by 18 runs. After the game, Virat Kohli got involved in a heated exchange with Gambhir and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who also had an argument with the former RCB captain on the field during LSG's batting innings. RCB shared a dressing room video in the morning, where Siraj can be seen making obscene gestures on camera, apparently directing it toward his opposition. In the same video, Kohli can be heard calling their victory a "sweeeet win."

LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions



Here's a compilation of tweets reacting to Siraj's gesture

IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB

Batting first, RCB posted 126/9 in 20 overs. Kohli hit 31 off 30 balls while batting at the top of the order. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored with 44 off 40 balls. Dinesh Karthik contributed with 16 off 11 balls. The rest of the RCB batters were dismissed for a single-digit score. Naveen-ul-Haq picked up a three-wicket haul for LSG, while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra took two wickets each to their names.

In the second innings of the IPL 2023 match, RCB managed to bowl out LSG for just 108 runs thanks to some brilliant bowling in the powerplay. RCB picked up four wickets in the first six overs of LSG's innings. Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, and Wanindu Hasaranga contributed with one wicket each in the powerplay. Karn Sharma scalped two wickets and Harshal Patel took one. RCB also executed two run-outs on the field.

