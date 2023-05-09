IPL 2023: Here are the qualification scenarios for all teams including RCB, KKR, CSK, MI

This is a report on the playoff scenarios for all teams in the IPL 2023. As of the time of writing, all ten teams are still in contention for a place in the playoffs. The league stage will end on May 21st and the playoffs will begin on May 23rd. The final will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28th. Here are the qualification scenarios for all the teams who are competing with each other for a place in the playoffs and to win the coveted IPL trophy.

IPL Points Table

IPL qualification scenario

Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans have emerged as the team to beat with a clinical performance in the league stage. They have lost three matches, all at home, but have reached the 16-point mark in 11 games.

Remaining games - 3

Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings have consolidated their position in the standings with their sixth win. They will need to win at least two of their three remaining matches to officially seal a top-two playoff spot.

Remaining games - 3

Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants, who made the playoffs smoothly last time, have endured a bumpy ride this year after winning only one of their last five matches. They can confirm qualification with three wins.

Remaining games - 3

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals have managed to cling onto the fourth spot despite recording their fifth defeat in six matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. With 10 points, Sanju Samson’s men have been forced into an uphill task to qualify for the playoffs.

Remaining games - 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore finds itself with 10 points but with four games in hand. If it drops points along the way, RCB would require the calculators to be out again before fractional NRR differences could see one team qualifying over the other.

Remaining games - 4

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are in eighth position with 10 points to their name. Mumbai Indians still have a chance to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. The are playing against RCB tonight.

Remaining games - 4

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently lurking in fifth position in the IPL 2023 table with 10 points to their name. They have won their last game against Punjab Kings. They are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs.

Remaining games - 3

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are currently lurking in seventh position in the IPL 2023 table with 10 points to their name. They have lost their last game against KKR. They are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs.

Remaining games - 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed ninth position in the IPL 2023 table with 8 points to their name. They have won their last game against Rajasthan Royals. They are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs.

Remaining games - 4

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 table with 8 points to their name. Despite their lacklustre performances throughout the season, the franchise is still alive in the playoff race.

Remaining games - 4

Image: BCCI