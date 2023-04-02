MI Vs RCB: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Registers 'Massive' Milestone In IPL 2023

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in their IPL 2023 opener on April 2, 2023. MI will look to start their campaign on a winning note after having two poor seasons in the Indian Premier League.

Rohit Sharma to achieve Massive feat vs RCB in IPL 2023

READ: RCB Vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score

However, besides everything, Rohit Sharma will achieve a massive record when he will come in to play against RCB in the team's tournament opener. Rohit will be featuring for the 200th time as a skipper in a T20 game and will be third on the list after Darren Sammy and MS Dhoni who leads Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Apart from this Rohit Sharma is also121 runs away from scoring 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League and will be eyeing to achieve this record. Rohit as of now has scored 5880 runs in 228 matches in the Indian Premier League at an average of 30.15 and also a strike rate of 129.63. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are the two batsmen who have scored over six thousand runs in the Indian Premier League. Virat here tops the list and has 6624 runs in the tournament whereas Dhawan has 6624 runs to follow.

Further speaking about Rohit Sharma, he is the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League and has won Mumbai Indians five IPL trophies. Coming to the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match, both teams will have an edge walking into the match as till now both the teams have played against each other 30 times. Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in 17 matches whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore have been on the winning side for 13 times.

Mumbai Indians also have a fabulous record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and have won the last 8 of the 10 matches they have played here. RCB have been on the winning side on two occasions. However, if we talk about the last five matches, RCB has won four of the last five encounters whereas MI has been on the winning side only one time.