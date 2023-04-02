MI Vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Gives A Sneak To MI's Preparations Ahead Of Their 1st Game - WATCH

MI vs RCB: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to make a winning start to their campaign as they have not been able to win the first match of any IPL season in previous times. MI has also had poor outings in the previous two seasons and now will be hoping to make a comeback and win their sixth title.

Mumbai Indians will be walking in the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and without him, all the responsibility will be on Jofra Archer to lead the pace attack. However MI captain Rohit Sharma was seen giving a sneak peek of the franchise's preparations ahead of the clash against RCB.

In a video uploaded by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma was seen talking about MI's preparations before the all-important clash. In the video, Rohit said, "Everyone is quiet, pumped to go out there and do their things. Let's put it into practice guys. We are looking good leading to the first game and It's always a nice time to get to know everyone. Obviously, we have got some new faces in the squad and the guys have been here for a long time now."

'I think the mid-march is when everyone started coming in': Rohit Sharma

"I think the mid march is when everyone started coming in. So yeah, since then to now it's been more than two weeks and two weeks is a good time to get yourself ready for the IPL and yeah in terms of prep, we have ticked all the boxes. A couple of practice games back home at Wankhede gave us a fair idea as to what our combination is going to be like and yeah we are all set now and looking forward to the first game", Rohit Sharma said.