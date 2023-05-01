Sunday’s MI vs RR match had so much on display. The game witnessed an extraordinary ton from Yashasvi Jaiswal, the disputed dismissal of Rohit Sharma, some sublime hitting from Tim David, and also exceptional fielding on display. In one of the splendid pieces of fielding, Sandeep Sharma made a full-fledged dive to send Suryakumar Yadav packing.

As the Mumbai Indians chased the total, there was something special needed from the Rajasthan Royals’ side to get back into the game. Suryakumar Yadav, who has largely been inconsistent in this year’s IPL, was on song this time and was en route to steal the match away from RR. However, a mistimed shot from SKY gave Sandeep Sharma a partial chance to take the catch, Sharma converted the half-chance into full as he strode to stay in the proximity of the incoming catch and ultimately timed his dive with excellence.

Sandeep Sharma grabs a stunner to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav

The catch gave Rajasthan some authoritative momentum into the match, but Tilak Verma and Tim David not did panic and spectacularly rallied the Mumbai Indians past the target set by RR. The win has helped Mumbai Indians progress on the IPL 2023 Points Table, and they are now sitting in the 7th position. Rajasthan Royals, who had the chance to go top of the table, could not register victory but are still at a touching distance from the summit with just Gujarat Titans above. Mumbai Indians will next play PBKS in the coveted tournament. The match will take place on May 3 at the PCA stadium. As for Rajasthan Royals, they will continue their journey to get to the top. Ironically, their next encounter is against the team they are catching. The royals will take on the Titans next. The match is scheduled to be held on May 5.

As RR and MI will get some rest, the Indian Premier League action would continue. Today, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will square off at Ekana Sports City. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.