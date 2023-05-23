Moeen Ali Watches On As MS Dhoni Hits HUGE Sixes Ahead Of CSK Vs GT Qualifier 1 - Watch

The Chennai Super Kings will be willing to move to their tenth final of the Indian Premier League as they will take on defending champions, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament. The match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the MS Dhoni side has been preparing hard in the practice sessions in Chennai ahead of the big match vs Titans.

Chennai Super Kings have uploaded a video on their official Twitter handle in which MS Dhoni is seen hitting big sixes in the CSK net session at Chepauk. Super Kings captioned the post, Ball Tracking with Mo & Co!." Team all-rounder Moeen Ali was also seen eyeing Dhoni hit big sixes.

The Chennai Super Kings will also have a home advantage while they will play against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and the team fans will be willing to see the batting of their captain MS Dhoni and would also want him to hit big sixes on the ground.

Coming back to the preview of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match, the Chennai Super Kings are coming off a very good momentum into the match and have won the last three of their five matches whereas one match vs Lucknow Super Giants ended in no result. The team displayed a powerful batting performance vs Delhi Capitals and defeated them convincingly by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand led by Hardik Pandya finished at the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table and have been the most consistent team till now in the tournament. The team was able to win its last four out of five matches and will be looking to continue its winning momentum against the Chennai Super Kings and also play its second successive final. Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami have been the star of the show till now and all these players will be willing to continue their wonderful performance against CSK in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament.