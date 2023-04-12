CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player MS Dhoni is all set to play his 200th match as captain of the franchise on Wednesday. Ahead of CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni was honoured with a memento to commemorate his 200th game as captain of the Chennai-based franchise. No other cricketer has played 200 matches as captain in the IPL let alone for a single franchise.

CSK owner N Srinivasan presented the memento to Dhoni at the iconic Chepauk Stadium ahead of Match 17 of IPL 2023. Dhoni's teammates and other members of CSK were also present at the time of the special ceremony. Dhoni also has been the captain of Chennai Super Kings since its inception in 2008. Ahead of IPL 2022, Dhoni stepped down as captain to make way for Ravindra Jadeja. However, Jadeja quit CSK's captaincy mid-season and handed back the reign to Dhoni.

CSK management felicitate MS Dhoni

It's worth noting that although MS Dhoni has already captained in IPL 213 times, this includes the matches he played for the Rising Pune Supergiants franchie back in IPL 2016. In Match 17 of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Super Kings, led by the legendary captain Dhoni, will face off against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings

Predicted bat-first XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 MS Dhoni (captain, wk), 9 Mitchell Santner, 10 Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh, 11 Tushar Deshpande.

Predicted bowl-first XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 Dwaine Pretorius, 7 MS Dhoni (captain, wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Sisanda Magala/Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Simarjeet Singh, 11 Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals

Predicted bat-first XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted bowl-first XI: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Sanju Samson (captain, wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Jason Holder, 7 R Ashwin, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Sandeep Sharma/KM Asif.

