Pilot Turns Out To Be Huge MS Dhoni Fan, Makes Special Request To CSK Skipper In Plane

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: In a heartwarming gesture, the pilot of the plane carrying Chennai Super Kings players made a special request to former India captain MS Dhoni. In a video that is going viral on social media, the pilot was heard asking Dhoni to continue as the captain of CSK for a few more years. The pilot also revealed that he is a huge fan of Dhoni several times throughout the flight. The video shows other passengers recording the pilot's gesture for Dhoni.

"Please continue to be the captain of CSK. I am huge fan," the pilot can be heard saying in the video that is doing rounds on various social media handles.

The ongoing season could be Dhoni's last in the IPL given that he is 41 years old and doesn't play any other competitive cricket other than that for Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni had said last year that he would retire from the sport only after playing his last match at the Chepauk Stadium, which he got the opportunity to do in the 2023 edition as IPL returned to its usual home-and-away format.

Dhoni is one of the greatest players to represent India at the international level. He has won every ICC trophy as captain of the country, a feat yet to be achieved by any other captain in the world. Dhoni helped India win the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 followed by a Cricket World Cup in 2011 and a Champions Trophy in 2013. India have also won the Test mace under Dhoni's captaincy.

Dhoni will next be seen in action during CSK's third match of the season against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Chennai lost their first match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 before registering their maiden win of the season against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this week.

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

