R Ashwin's Post On Yuzi Chahal Sends Twitter Into Overdrive, RR Spinner Asks To Delete It

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle to upload a picture of his Rajasthan Royals teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. In the photo, Chahal can be seen talking to someone over his mobile phone while lying down on what appears to be his hotel room bed. Ashwin shared the picture with a caption that read, "What is he talking about? Wrong answers only."

Ravichandra Ashwin's post on Yuzvendra Chahal

What is he talking about? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/xrI1dnXVov April 20, 2023

Netizens flooded Ashwin's post with jokes and memes with some trying to guess what Chahal might be talking about over the phone. Meanwhile, Chahal himself turned up in the comment section to ask Ashwin to delete the post. He even paid Rs. 10,000 to Ashwin, asking him to remove the post immediately. "Bhai delete kar do yaarr..." Chahal wrote as he further offered Rs. 100-200 to the off-spinner to delete the post.

Also Read: IPL 2023: BCCI Slaps Fine On R Ashwin For Comments After CSK Vs RR Match

Piyush Chawla has now conceded the most 6’s in IPL history, surpassing me, Phew! — NILESH SHUKLA (@twoweetor) April 20, 2023

I wanna join rcb again🤣🤣 — Sarthak Deo (@SarthakDeo3) April 20, 2023

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal On Verge Of Stamping His Authority As One Of IPL's Greatest Ever Players

Chahal & Ashwin in IPL 2023

As far as Chahal's performance in the ongoing tournament is concerned, he has played six matches for Rajasthan Royals and has picked up 11 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal is currently ranked number two on the list of highest wicket-takers, right below Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood. Chahal won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022 edition as well. He picked up 27 wickets in 17 matches at an economy of 7.75 and strike rate of 15.11.

R Ashwin, on the other hand, has eight wickets from six matches and is currently ranked sixth on the highest wicket-takers list. Ashwin has also scored 44 runs with the bat with his highest score being 30 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 12. Last season, Ashwin picked up 12 wickets in 17 matches and scored 191 runs with the bat. His contributions helped Rajasthan Royals reach the final of the competition, where they lost against Gujarat Titans.

Image: Twitter/RajasthanRoyals