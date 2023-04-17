CSK Vs RCB: Ashwin Reveals Odd Reason Behind MS Dhoni's Superior Batting In IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has continued to enthral the audience with his majestic batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings skipper showed a glimpse of his brilliance this season and fans have been expecting some fireworks from the 41-year-old. Ravichandran Ashwin plied his trade for the yellow army for several seasons. The off-spinner could be regarded as one of the gems of Indian cricket who have benefited from the inception of IPL. Ashwin divulged the secrets behind Dhoni's powerful batting in IPL 2023.

R Ashwin reveals massive Mahendra Singh Dhoni secret

I was mesmerised by watching MS Dhoni bat. I was watching him bat for the last two years. Of course, I have been watching him bat over the last two years. Obviously, as you get older, your hand speed will come down and your bat speed will also come down. It will have an effect, right? He hasn't not been playing international cricket, he has not been facing international quality bowlers. So just when I thought his reaction time will be a bit slow and all that. Plus he was seen only driving tractors on his time away from the IPL. Now he has come into the season and has been smashing sixes at will. I asked him about it, about his bat speed. What did you do for the bat speed? He replied b saying that he was practising since January.

Rumours have been hovering in the air that Dhoni could bid adieu to IPL after this ongoing season but the 36-year-old believes the wicketkeeper can easily continue to play for a few more years.

"The public might assume as if he just came and started smashing everything. We will hear these things from others, but I heard about Dhoni from the man himself. I thought he came stronger because of driving tractors and doing agriculture. His biceps are looking strong. I don't think it is his last year in the IPL. He can play easily for 3-4 more years, right? For 7-8 years?"

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj