Rahane And Jadeja Lead Celebrations In Team Bus After 5th Title Triumph For CSK - WATCH

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja can be seen leading the celebrations inside the team bus. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets late on Monday night to lift the fifth Indian Premier League title for the team. Jadeja and Rahane were two of the key players behind CSK’s title-winning bid in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, in the video currently going viral among fans, Ajinkya Rahane and Jadeja can be seen celebrating Chennai Super Kings’ 5th title win, signaling five with their hand. Alongside the duo, the video also featured CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, Matheesha Pathirana, and Tushar Deshpande. Here’s a look at the video, currently taking over social media.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja set to join Team India in London for WTC final

Having lifted the IPL 2023 title under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja will now join the Indian cricket team in London for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. As informed by BCCI, captain Rohit Sharma was the latest person to join the team’s practice session at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club on Tuesday. While the lives of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and others have already kicked off the preparations, they are soon expected to be joined by big names like Rahane and Jadeja.

As BCCI announced the Indian squad for the ICC WTC final, Rahane received a welcome surprise by getting a call-up for the first time in more than a year. He last represented India during their tour of South Africa in January 2022. He now enters the WTC final on the back of a successful IPL campaign and equally impressive run in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

India vs Australia ICC WTC Final: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav; Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner; Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw