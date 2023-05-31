Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted what could be the biggest challenge for Team India, heading into the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023. While India vs Australia ICC WTC final begins on June 7, Gavaskar feels a bigger challenge is awaiting the Rohit Sharma-led side. Speaking on Star Sports, the 73-year-old said the Indian team would have to complete a major transition from T20s to Test cricket in just a week’s time.

"The biggest test will be the fact that just about everybody will be coming out of a T20 format, and Test cricket is a longer format. So, I think that's going to be the big challenge," Gavaskar said on Star Sports. Most of the players in the Indian squad have traveled to England for the prestigious summit clash against Australia after participating in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Cheteshwar Pujara plays WTC Final after scoring 545 runs in 6 innings for Sussex

Meanwhile, Gavaskar further highlighted that veteran Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is the only player in the squad who has been playing red-ball cricket off later. "They (India) have only Cheteshwar Pujara who has been playing in the English County Championship, so he will be the only guy who has played the longer format in these conditions, so that's going to be a big challenge for them," said Gavaskar. Leading the Sussex county side in the County Championship Division Two 2023, Pujara scored 545 runs in six innings, with a strike rate of 64.80 and an average of 68.12.

Ajinkya Rahane's successful run in IPL 2023 and Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Sunil Gavaskar further pointed out that India will be relieved to have the services of Ajinkya Rahane, who received a callup to the Test team for the first time since January 2022. "He's got a lot of experience having played in England, having scored runs in England. So, yes, I think he is going to be crucial down at number 5. And yes, I do believe he has a point to prove, I still feel he has got plenty of cricket left in him, and this is a wonderful opportunity for him," Gavaskar said.

Rahane last played for India during their tour of South Africa in 2022 and has remained on the sidelines ever since. He now heads into the ICC WTC on the back of a title-winning IPL 2023 campaign where he scored 326 runs for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in 14 games. He also led Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, scoring a maximum of 634 runs in seven matches. "I'm hoping he will be able to grab this opportunity with all the experience that he has and make a place for him back in the Indian team," Gavaskar added.