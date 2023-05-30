Relive Ajinkya Rahane's 'Shot Of IPL Final' As He Plays Match-defining Innings For CSK

Chennai Super Kings snatched the victory from the hands of Gujarat Titans in the last two balls of the IPL 2023 final, after Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and then a boundary in the last two balls of the match. Batting first Gujarat Titans were given a good start by openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, as they added 67 runs for the first wicket before Gill was stumped by Dhoni at lightning speed. The main highlight of the GT innings was Sai Sudharsan as the young uncapped Indian batsman played an innings of 96 runs off 47 balls and smashed the CSK bowlers all over the park. Hardik Pandya gave the finishing touch to the team's innings and they put up a score of 214/4.

However, rain interrupted the match immediately after the beginning of the CSK innings in the first over. CSK was then given a target of 171 runs in 15 overs. They chased it down to win their fifth title with important contributions from Conway 47 (25), Shivam Dube 32* (21), and Ajinkya Rahane’s 13-ball 27-run cameo with 2 sixes and 2 fours. Ravindra Jadeja gave the final blow to the home team with a boundary off the last ball chasing down the highest target in the 16-year IPL history.

Ajinkya Rahane continuing with his impeccable form in the IPL 2023 played a blistering short innings scoring 27 runs in 13 balls. Of the two sixes he hit, one was the ‘shot of the match’, an effortless half-volley on the off stump. A straight bat drive with sweet timing over the long off boundary.

Ajinkya Rahane’s IPL 2023 performance

The 34-year-old middle-order batsman came up with an impressive show in the IPL 2023. He scored 326 runs with a strike rate of 172.49 and an average of 32.60 in 14 innings. On the back of some impressive knocks including the 29 ball 71 against the Kolkata Knight Riders the specialist batsman also gained a place in the second World Test Championship (WTC) Final in London against Australia from June 7-11. He is replacing the injured Shreyas Iyer. Rahane had also captained the Indian side for the epic test series win in Australia in 2020-21.

Notably Ajinkya Rahane was demoted and his name was not included in the BCCI’s central contracts for the current season.

