IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Aman Khan took a sensational catch to dismiss RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on Saturday. Mitchell Marsh, who had returned home to marry his longtime girlfriend Greta Mack, showed his skill on the field as he bowled a stunning ball to Du Plessis, who tried to hit it for a six but got out instead. Aman at mid-wicket made a fantastic effort, stretching to his right to take the catch. Although Khan initially struggled to hold onto the ball, he managed to catch it on his second attempt, resulting in Du Plessis being caught out after scoring 22 runs.

RCB vs DC live score: Aman Khan takes a blinder

A Brilliant Catch! 👌



Aman Khan with a one-handed catch to dismiss the #RCB captain Faf du Plessis 👏👏



Mitchell Marsh with the breakthrough for @DelhiCapitals 💪#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/gvjgeY6eby — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023

RCB's captain had looked dangerous, scoring 22 runs off 16 balls, hitting three fours and a fantastic six off Axar Patel's bowling. Marsh's presence in the team was crucial, and he had proven his worth. However, in the very next ball, Mahipal Lomror came to bat, and Marsh bowled a short and wide delivery outside off. Lomror played a powerful shot, attempting to hit it toward point, but unfortunately, Delhi Capitals' Manish Pandey failed to catch the ball despite getting his hands to it. As a result, Lomror scored a single run, and Marsh missed the chance to take two wickets in two balls.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Confirmed Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, M Lomror, G Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, W Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, W Parnell, V Vijay Kumar

RCB's Impact players: Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, K Sharma, Akashdeep

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, M Marsh, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan

DC's Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakaria, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey

