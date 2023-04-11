Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir was ecstatic on witnessing the KL Rahul-led franchise pull off a thrilling victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at their den, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan completed a tense single to clinch a one-wicket victory over the Faf du Plessis-led side, the entire LSG unit stormed into the field in celebrations. As the events unfolded, the camera caught the former Indian cricketer not holding his feelings back.

Gambhir was first seen jumping out of his seat in the dugout, before coming into the field and showing the shut-up gesture with his hand to the Bengaluru crowd. The two-time IPL-winning captain’s celebration silencing the crowd after the win became the talk of the town. “Loved to see Gautam Gambhir in full-fledged form today. Silencing the whole Chinnaswamy crowds after the win like a pro,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Emotions take over Chinnaswamy crowd as LSG clinch thriller

The RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 match was a roller-coaster of emotions, that started with the top three Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen scoring sensational half-centuries. Virat Kohli scored 61 runs off 44 balls with the help of four fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease, while Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 79 runs off 46 balls. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell also contributed with a crucial knock of 59 runs in 29 balls before getting bowled to Mark Wood in the final over.

RCB were off to a fantastic start, dismissing Kyle Mayers on a duck, just three balls into the second innings. Their chances of another home win received a boost with Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya’s wickets inside four overs. It was the no. 5 batsman Marcus Stoinic who rained havoc on the RCB bowling lineup with a knock of 65 runs in 30 balls.

While he got out with LSG’s score at 99/4, skipper KL was dismissed on 18 off 20 in the 12th over. However, Nicholas Pooran’s electrifying 62 off 19, alongside Ayush Badoni’s 30 off 24 took the visiting side closer to the target. The much-dramatic final over concluded with Dinesh Karthik fumbling behind the stumps and RCB missing out on a runout.