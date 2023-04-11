RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli left in complete shock as Faf du Plessis hits 115m six - WATCH

RCB vs LSG: Monday's IPL 2023 encounter between the teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants witnessed many highlights. While the biggest one of the night might be the final ball drama that ended with Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi completing the single to take LSG home, the match also saw the biggest six of the campaign being hit. Faf du Plessis swung hard during the game to scorch one past the 115-meter mark. Upon witnessing the short from the dugout Virat Kohli showcased what he thought of the shot via facial expression.

The high-scoring match between RCB and LSG went down to the wire. However, apart from the last ball finish, the match also displayed the fastest 50 of this year's IPL being hit and the biggest six of the campaign also featured in this match. RCB captain Faf du Plessis was on song while batting. The South African played an unbeaten 79-run knock and took his side to a monumental total against Super Giants. In his innings, he scored 5 sixes, one of which went the record distance. As RCB were in a great position to take chances and accelerate, Faf du Plessis targetted the 15th over, which was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Du Plessis hit 2 sixes in that over and got the ball to travel 115 meters with the second strike.

Virat Kohli left in complete shock as Faf du Plessis hits 115m six

Seeing the ball travel that much distance, Virat Kohli gave his feedback of the shot through his expression. Virat Kohli, was apparently awestruck as the six went 115 meters. Watch Kohli exhibiting his shock, while sitting in the dugout alongside director of cricket operations of Bangalore Mike Hesson.

With the bat, Faf du Plessis and RCB dominated and put on 212 on board. However, LSG got to target in the match where the pendulum seldom remained stable. With the win, Lucknow have climbed to the top of the table.