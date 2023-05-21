RCB Vs GT: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 70

Quick links:
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against the Gujarat Titans in match 70 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and the team must win the match to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and RCB will be hoping to win their match vs GT and also give themselves a chance to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won their last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in excellent fashion as in one match they thrashed RR by 112 runs whereas on the other hand, RCB registered an eight-wicket win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match wherein Virat Kohli slammed his sixth IPL century. The team's captain Faf du Plessis also looks in extreme form and holds the orange cap with 702 runs from 13 matches. Glenn Maxwell has also contributed useful runs whenever the team needed him to do so. Mohammed Siraj has contributed to the team and has been taking wickets for the team in both the death and the early overs of the innings.
Gujarat Titans on the other are on the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table and have qualified for the playoffs. The team has been the most consistent performer in the tournament and also players like Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and many more have contributed to the team's victory from time to time.
The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have a pretty straight forward IPL playoffs qualification scenario and the team must defeat the Gujarat Titans in their last match of the tournament. If the team does so they will move up to 16 points and the team with such numbers have a good chance of qualification. If Mumbai Indians are able to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a good margin and RCB is also able to win its last match then it will all up on the net run rate which will decide the fourth spot. If MI loses against SRH and Bangalore also loses vs GT then Mumbai will get ruled out as they have an inferior net run rate to that of Royal Challengers. However, if the du Plessis-led side doesn't get defeated by a very big margin vs the Titans.
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023 and are placed in the first position in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 18 points from 13 matches. Even if the team loses against RCB, they will still finish in the top spot and play the Qualifier one of the playoffs. However, the team would be willing to win its last match and also finish their league stage on a winning note.
