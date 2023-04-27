Anushka Sharma was left in shock as Virat Kohli was dismissed on 54 off 37, courtesy of a sensational catch by Venkatesh Iyer. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs on Wednesday to register their first win in the last five games. RCB failed to chase down the target of 201 runs despite another half-century by skipper Kohli, his fifth of Indian Premier League 2023.

Amid RCB’s loss, a viral video on social media shows Anuskha being disappointed to see Virat Kohli lose his wicket. RCB needed 86 to win off 48 balls, when Kohli swiveled and pulled away a short delivery by Andre Russell, which clocked 143.2. In the meantime, Venkatesh Iyer ran to his left, before getting down low and completing a brilliant catch.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs RR Today Match IPL Live Score: Middle Order A Worry For The Rajasthan Royals

RCB VS KKR: Anushka Sharma's viral reaction to Virat Kohli's wicket

As Kohli walked back to the dugout, the camera panned towards Anushka, who sat expression-less in the stands. This was the fourth loss of IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and their first under Kohli’s captaincy since 2021. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders picked up the victory to end their four-game losing streak in their eighth game of the season. Meanwhile, click here to watch Anushka Sharma’s viral reaction to Kohli’s wicket on Wednesday.

WATCH: Anushka Sharma's Stunning Reaction After Virat's dismissal 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/1Ljkacg0RM — Bhavin Vasa (@VasaBhavin) April 27, 2023

IPL 2023: RCB lose for the first time under Virat Kohli this season

In the first innings of the IPL 2023 match 36, Jason Roy’s 56 off 29, Iyer’s 31 off 26, and Nitish Rana’s 48 off 21 ensured KKR reached a respectable total. They claimed the 200-run mark as Rinku Singh (18* off 10) and David Weise (12* off 3) remained unbeaten. The RCB bowling unit looked ordinary as Mohammed Siraj returned with 1/33 and Wanindu Hasaranga took 2/24.

ALSO READ | RCB Vs KKR: Virat Kohli Rues Over Poor Fielding After Another Loss; 'RCB Deserved To Lose'

While Harshal Patel took the maximum beating, conceding 44 runs, Vyshak Vijay Kumar grabbed 2/41. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Faf du Plessis started off with two sixes and a four but lost his wicket on 17 off 7. Kohli looked determined to take the team through to a win, but Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell failed to get going. Mahipal Lomror (34 off 18) and Dinesh Karthik (22 off 18) were other top scorers for the visiting side at Eden Gardens.