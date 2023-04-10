Today in the action-packed IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 of the season. The match will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bangalore. The scheduled encounter will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

After enduring a crushing defeat against KKR, RCB would look to pick themselves up and would want to record 2nd victory in the IPL 2023. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have the momentum at their back and would be looking to soar to the top. some key battles like Virat vs Wood, Siraj vs Quinton de Kock, etc. are likely to be on display today. Thus, in this contest between North and South, some riveting action will be on its way, and it will be interesting to see who gets on top.

RCB vs LSG: Toss update

LSG have won the toss and elected to field first.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royals Challengers Bangalore playing XI: F du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, MK Lomror, GJ Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, DJ Willey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mohammed Siraj, H Patel,

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: KL Rahul (C), M Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, K Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Wayne Parnell, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, A Mishra

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Royals Challengers Bangalore: S Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, K Sharma, Akashdeep

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, S Singh

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

With Lucknow Super Giants arriving at the IPL scene just last year, the two teams have come across only twice. RCB have won both encounters and thus are 2-0 up in the contest. In 2023, they are set to meet twice. The first of the two meetings will take place today, whereas the second one has been scheduled for May 1.

IPL 2023, RCB vs LKN Dream 11 prediction

Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock (c and wk)

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Mark Wood, Amit Mishra