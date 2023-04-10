RCB Vs LSG: Ravi Shastri Hits Out At RCB's Middle Order; 'Need To Take Responsibility'

RCB vs LSG: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are coming off a humiliating 81-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last and would wish to come back in their encounter against LSG. The visitors on the other hand defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match in Lucknow by five wickets and would like to continue the winning momentum.

Royal Challengers Bangalore while chasing 205 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match faced a drastic batting collapse and the team was bundled out for a score of 123. The RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis looked good till the fourth over but as soon as Virat fell to Sunil Narine the team faced an unforgettable middle-order slump.

Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has now hit out badly at the Royal Challengers Bangalore middle order and said that Glenn Maxwell will need to take responsibility for the RCB middle order.

"That they will have to look after. When there is a top-heavy team then it is important for guys in the middle order to take the responsibility. Perhaps Maxwell will have to do that", Ravi Shastri said to ESPNcricinfo.

"But their real strength is at the top. I don't think so both (openers) need to score runs, either Virat or Faf play around 15 overs then the side can look for 170-180. When there is a turning track then someone in the middle-order has to take the responsibility as you cannot be dependent on the openers", Ravi Shastri added.

Ravi Shastri was also asked about Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis playing at number 3 to which he came up with this reply.

"I will keep both of them (Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis) as they need to face maximum deliveries in a 20-over game. And there is no one for RCB who can actually replace these two. If you look at RCB's middle-order then there isn't enough experience there. So one of these two will have to play the role of an anchor", Ravi Shastri said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore till now has played two matches in the IPL 2023 and have won one match against the Mumbai Indians whereas they have also lost the other match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.