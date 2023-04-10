RCB vs LSG: Ravi Shastri hopes KL Rahul to play aggressively vs RCB; 'He can set the tone'

RCB and LSG are set to clash against each other in IPL 2023 match 15. Both the teams have tasted success in the tournament and have also endured defeat. Both teams have some big names in their squad and one of them is KL Rahul. Ravi Shastri, who is working as a broadcaster in the year's IPL, has had a few words to say about Rahul.

Ahead of the RCB vs LSG match, Ravi Shastri has weighed in on the impact KL Rahul can play in the match. Rahul, who would be leading the LSG side today, is yet to push the get-going button in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The player has consistently been up in the Orange Cap for the last few years, however, this year up until now he has amassed just 63 runs. As per Shastri, today could be the match when KL Rahul can be at his destructible best.

"I think he (KL Rahul) will aim to play big innings but with a rapid approach. With the presence of Kyle Mayers, Stoinis, and de Kock yet to come, LSG have a powerful batting line-up. So KL Rahul can take chances (for the big hits at the start)."

"I have enjoyed watching him bat. He is a destructive player and if he gets good batting conditions then he can set the game in 5-6 overs. He can create a platform for his side for a big total." Shastri said following the culmination of the match

Also visit: RCB Vs LSG Live Score - Check RCB Vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023

RCB vs LSG: IPL 2023 Match 15 preview

RCB and LSG have come across only twice before and both times it was the Bangalore side that prevailed. The coming encounter will be an opportunity for LSG to take revenge for the playoff loss last season. However, for that KL Rahul and the company will not only have the daunting task of keeping Virat Kohli at bay but also will have to stay wary of Faf du Plessis. Moreover, with Quinton de Kock back at the squad, the LSG have a new x-factor but will he play as Kyle Myers has been nothing short of Phenomenal at the start? With all to look forward to Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will take place today at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.