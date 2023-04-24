After hurling abuse at him during the RCB vs RR IPL 2023 game, Mohammed Siraj has apologized to his teammate Mahipal Lomror. Siraj cut out a frustrated figure after a run-out chance was missed in his over. In the heat of the moment, the right-armer vented out at Lomror but later he made amends.

The episode occurred in the 19th over. On the final delivery of the over, Dhruv Jurel was on strike and Rajasthan Royals were ready to pounce on anything extra that they could get. Siraj bowled a length bowl and Jurel could not time it properly, Lomror, who was at mid-on charged toward the ball but did not anticipate that Jurel and Ashwin could steal a second. Upon witnessing the pair heading for the second, Lomror threw the ball toward Siraj, but it reached awkwardly to him, and he could not gather the ball properly, ultimately leaving the run-out opportunity to go begging. For his throw, Mahipal Lomror became the victim of Mohammed Siraj's frustration. Lomror did not retort at Siraj's behavior and silently returned to his field position.

Mohammed Siraj apologizes to teammate Mahipal Lomror after ugly spat

Later as the dust settled, Mohammed Siraj apologized to Mahipal Lomror. In a video posted by Royal Challengers Bangalore on its official YouTube Channel, Mohammed Siraj could be heard saying that he has already said sorry to Lomror twice.

“I am so angry man. Sorry. I have apologized to him twice already. I don’t carry the aggression off the field. It all calms down post the match.” In response, Mahipal Lomror was all sporty and accepted the apology instantly. “It’s alright Siraj bhai. Bade bade matchon mein aise choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain (Such small things keep happening in such big matches)."

Royal Challengers Bangalore got the better of Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs

In the RCB vs RR matchup, Virat Kohli once again led Royal Challengers Bangalore, and once again lost the toss. Batting first, RCB suffered a major blow on the first ball as Trent Boult's incoming ball trapped the captain in front for an LBW. With Kohli gone, Shabaz also fell after a couple of overs. At 12/2, RCB was in some sort of trouble but did not panic, rather Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell launched a counter-attack. Runs were flowing all over the park and a total past 200 was well within sight. At the score of 139, Du Plessis was found short of his crease and got out after adding 62 runs on the board. Faf's wicket initiated a collapse as wickets tumbled and RCB ended with 189/9 after 20 overs.

Chasing 190, Rajasthan Royals witnessed an identical start as Jos Buttler got out without troubling the scoreboard. However, Young Turks Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Paddikkal took the initiative to take the ship forward. The duo added 98 runs for the second wicket. At 99/2, RR captain Sanju Samson walked into the middle. Target was within reach as 8 overs were still to go. However, the Royals kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and thus finished 7 runs short.