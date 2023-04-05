RR vs PBKS: Big boost for Punjab Kings as 'Purple cap' holder set to return against RR

RR vs PBKS: Ahead of the IPL match 8 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, the PBKS team has received a major boost. The franchise sees the inclusion of the South African pacer back in the squad. Punjab have won the first match of their IPL 2023 campaign, defeating KKR by 7 runs with the DL method also coming into play.

The much-anticipated return of Kagiso Rabada has been fulfilled as he has returned to the PBKS squad and is likely to be in the playing XI in today's match against Rajasthan Royals. This will be Rabada's second season with Punjab Kings. In the first season i.e., in IPL 2022, Rabada played 13 matches and picked 23 wickets for the team. In this season of the IPL, Rabada will be joining forces with Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran, the fast-bowler trio has individually proven their mettle as match winners, and now it's time when the PBKS franchise would require them to combine and deliver their A-game, and in turn not just break the team's hoodoo of finishing at 6th position but also go forward and qualify for the playoffs.

Also read: RR Vs PBKS Live Score - Check RR Vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023

Kagiso Rabada has been a seasoned campaigner in the IPL. Before the Punjab franchise, he was with the Delhi Capitals. Rabada was the leader of the fast bowling contingent at DC, playing for the capitals the South African won the race for the Purple Cap in the year 2021. He picked 30 wickets in that edition of the IPL.

On the verge of IPL milestone

Making his IPL debut in 2017, Kagiso Rabada has so far played 63 matches in the eminent tournament and in the process has taken 99 wickets. Thus, at 99 wickets the quickie is set to move forward to the century and will likely take his 100th wicket today against Rajasthan Royals. He will be the 20th bowler in the league to complete 100 wickets.

PBKS strongest XI ahead of match against RR in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh