'I Have Not Actually Gone And Watched Him Play': Sachin On Arjun Tendulkar After IPL Debut

With Arjun Tendulkar finally making his IPL debut, a proud Sachin Tendulkar expressed what he felt witnessing his son play for the same team for which he once used to play and captain. The Mumbai Indians Twitter handle posted a brief video of Sachin and Arjun sitting beside each other talking about what the match against KKR meant to them. Arjun Tendulkar was given the new ball on his debut.

On Sunday, Arjun Tendulkar made his much-awaited IPL debut. He started the bowling proceedings of Match 22 against KKR and bowled a tight line first up. While Tendulkar took the bowling stance for only 12 deliveries, he did give the opposition much to cheer on his debut. Mumbai Indians eventually won the game, courtesy of blistering knocks from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. After the match Arjun Tendulkar revealed what he felt out there playing for Mumbai.

"It was a great moment. It is always special to play for the team I have supported since 2008. It was very nice to get the cap from the captain of MI and the Indian Team."

Sachin Tendulkar opens up on 'Different feeling' while witnessing Arjun Tendulkar play

As Arjun was elated, the senior Tendulkar, who was present on the special day of his son, expressed the surrealism he experienced while watching his son play. "This was a new experience for me because till now I have not actually gone and watched him play. I just wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself and do whatever he wanted to. Today also, I sat in the dressing room because I didn't want him to let him move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realise that I was watching there. I was inside " He further added, "It is a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line, he plays for the same team. Not bad!."

After the game, Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to leave heartfelt notes for his son.

Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a0SVVW7EhT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best! 👍💙 (2/2) — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

MI vs KKR: MI won the match by 5 wickets

The MI vs KKR match became a major talking point as the much-awaited debut of Arjun Tendulkar took place in the fixture. As for the on-field action, batting first KKR posted a total of 185 courtesy of an incredible century by Venkatesh Iyer. Mumbai Indians though comfortably chased down the total, as two of the foremost players in their batting line up Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav found form and made quick runs. MI got the win by 5 wickets with 14 balls to spare.