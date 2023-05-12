'Selfless Sanju': Netizens Hail Samson As He Defends Wide To Let Jaiswal Score A Century

Sanju Samson has become a major talking point for the cricketing world following Rajasthan Royals’ nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 56 of Indian Premier League 2023. Samson remained unbeaten on 48 off 29 with Yashasvi Jaiswal on the other end, as RR picked their sixth victory of the season in front of the away crowd. Interestingly, Samson is getting hailed by netizens on social media for his incredible show of sportsmanship towards the end of the match.

While Rajasthan Royals won the match with 41 balls, Sanju Samson moved to the leg side on a wide ball to conclude the 13th over, allowing the youngster to take the strike. Since Jaiswal was batting on 94* off 46 at this moment, this came as a perfect opportunity for him to strike a maximum and complete his second century of IPL 2023. However, Jaiswal hit a four off a low full-toss by Shardul Thakur in the first ball of the 14th over and took RR through to the win.

Reactions to Sanju Samson defending a wide ball for Yashasvi Jaiswal's century

Respect for Sanju Samson ❤ pic.twitter.com/lQB8tGedxC — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) May 11, 2023

Suyash sharma tried to attempt a wide ball so that either Sanju can't complete his 50 or Jaiswal won't be able to complete his 100. But Sanju Samson defended the ball and asked Yashasvi to complete his 100 with a six. pic.twitter.com/JbBPfPwpdh — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) May 11, 2023

BCCI Selectors how Can you Ignore this Kind heart and Great Human being. Sanju Samson a Cricketer you will hate but he is as human you Can't. pic.twitter.com/Cipcc2FSBG — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) May 11, 2023

Sanju was on 48 played a dot and gave strike to Yashasvi and indicated "hit century" . Selfless Sanju Samson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qYngajbE9y — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) May 11, 2023

Appreciation for Sanju Samson who tried his best to let Jaiswal make his Century

What a man!! pic.twitter.com/J8srQmqDGk — Sam: Mahirat❣️ (@im_possible1711) May 11, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 98 runs off 47 balls, having already achieved a mammoth milestone with his half-century. The 21-year-old notched up the fastest fifty in the history of the tournament in just 13 balls. His match-winning knock of 98 runs at a strike rate of 208.51 included 13 fours and five sixes.

On the other hand, Samson fell just two runs short of his half-century. He hit a total of five sixes and two fours during his 48-run knock. In the meantime, the RR skipper was striking at 165.52 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night.

"Net run rate was the only thing in our mind"

Following RR’s win, Jaiswal was asked about missing out on the century. Speaking at the post-match presentation show, he said, “I think the net run rate was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju were only talking about finishing the game quickly”.

At the same time, on being questioned about Jaiswal’s knock in the post-match show, Samson said, “I didn't have to do anything today. Just put bat on ball and watch him play. We are used to it now, even the bowlers know how he goes in the powerplay. He enjoys batting in the powerplay”.