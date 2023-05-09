'Some Confusion Is Going On': Virender Sehwag Reveals Rohit Sharma's Problem In IPL 2023

RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, has been struggling to improve his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past three seasons. He has scored only 184 runs in 10 innings at an average of 18.40 and a strike rate of 126.90, failing to score double digits in his last four innings. In his recent matches, he was dismissed for a duck twice, and according to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, his problem appears to be more psychological than technical. He explained that Rohit is facing a mental block, but once he overcomes it, he will compensate for the previous games.

For several years now, Rohit's strike rate for a season has been below average for Mumbai Indians, with only one exception in 2018. Last season, he scored 268 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 120.18 and an average of 19.14, without scoring a half-century throughout the season, which was the first in his IPL career.

"Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block. There's no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches," Sehwag told ESPNcricinfo.

Despite Rohit's recent struggles, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green revealed that the team is not worried about their captain's form. Green expressed confidence in Rohit's abilities, emphasizing his outstanding career with Mumbai Indians and backing him to return to form at any moment. Moreover, Green praised Rohit's tempo and elegance while batting in a few matches, making him confident that Rohit will soon regain his touch.

Mumbai Indians are currently locking horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium and once again Rohit Sharma failed to get going for Mumbai while chasing a score of 200. The Mumbai Indians skipper managed to score just 7 runs off 8 balls.

MI vs RCB: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians Subs: Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed

Image: BCCI