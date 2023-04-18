Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut didn't pave the way he would have liked but he received plaudits from all over the world for donning the Mumbai Indians jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-arm bowler did show some promise on the pitch and it remains to be seen whether he gets to play for the franchise again in this season. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar penned an heartfelt note following the debut of his son.

Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a0SVVW7EhT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best! 👍💙 (2/2) — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

IPL 2023: Sachin responds to Abhishek Bachchan on Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut

Various celebrities and former cricketers congratulated the father-son pairing on Twitter and one of them was Abhishek Bachchan. The actor happens to be one of the staunch sports lovers in India and also owns the Indian Super League franchise Chennaiyin FC and the Pro-Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Well played @mipaltan

And so wonderful to see a #Tendulkar back in the #MI line-up. Congratulations #ArjunTendulkar on your debut. @sachin_rt must be so proud. 💙 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 16, 2023

While replying to Abhishek, the master blaster revealed how Abhishek and Arjun used to play together and the actor was probably one of the first to face Arjun's bowling.

Thank you, Abhishek...and this time, a Tendulkar opened the bowling instead of batting.

Also, you were probably the first one to face his bowling when we used to play below our building! 😄 https://t.co/sKqSTTH2KJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023

Yes. Wonderful memories. He was as fierce then too. 🤗 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 18, 2023

Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.