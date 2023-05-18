Quick links:
Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 65th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Co. are having a go at Sunrisers Hyderabad and will want to win this clash at any cost to keep their hopes of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs alive. In the 65th match, RCB won the toss and decided to bowl first. Interestingly, SRH have nothing more to gain in this IPL, but the silence around Umran Malik's absence has been defeaning. Aiden Markram chose to open up on the Umran Malik conundrum and dropped some updates.
I am not too sure to be honest with you. As a player he is backed, has a lot of X factor. But I don't really know what's happening with him behind the scenes, but certainly a player with lot of X-factor
In the past, SRH owners have come under scrutiny for their misconduct with the players in IPL 2023. David Warner not being invited for the official photoshoot of the team was one of the instances. On top of that, Markram's statement does not make things any better. Here's what Markram said after the GT vs SRH game.
We're batting first at home tonight!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 18, 2023
Nitish Kumar Reddy receives his debut cap 🧡
"A lot of pride for us to play for. We'll try to give some opportunities," Markram initially said, but then added an asterisk, "if we're allowed to."
While the majority of the statement does not pose any contention, the "If we are allowed to" part draws questions regarding what hold the captain and team management have over the affairs of the team. So, while nothing can concrete can be stated, the statement was enough to fuel fire on social media
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, S Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai
Sunrisers Hyderabad: V Sharma, S Singh, T Natarajan, M Markande, A Hosein
