SRH vs RCB: Here's Royal Challengers Bangalore awful record vs Hyderabad in must-win games

Royal Challengers face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of Indian Premier League 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Heading into the match, RCB look to earn two valuable points and get past Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 standings. The game against SRH also comes as a must-win game for the Faf du Plessis-led team, keeping in mind the IPL 2023 Playoffs qualification scenario.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2023 points table, level on 12 points with three other teams. However, RCB sits ahead of the rest due to a better Net Run Rate. However, it is worth noting that RCB have a poor record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win games at the marquee T20 league.

RCB’s results against Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win games

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Deccan Chargers IPL 2009 Final - DC won by 6 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2016 Final - SRH won by 8 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Eliminator - SRH won by 8 wickets

RCB vs SRH: Full Squads for IPL 2023 Match 65

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma