SRH Vs RR: Abdul Samad Names 'Kiwi' Player As Game-changer; 'He Gave Us The Injection'

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a win by four wickets against the Rajasthan Royals in the most dramatic fashion after Sunrisers batsman Abdul Samad hit the last ball free hit for a six off Sandeep Sharma. With four runs needed off the last ball, Sandeep overstepped and Samad hit a six off the final ball to register his team the fourth win of the tournament. However, according to the right-handed young batsman, it was someone else who was the game-changer of the match.

According to Abdul Samad, it was Glenn Phillips who was the game changer of the SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match and played an important role in the team's win. Phillps played a knock of 25 runs in just seven balls with three sixes and one four and was also adjudged the Player of the Match for the same.

'Phillips gave us the injection': Abdul Samad

"When I went in to bat, it wasn't an easy situation. Phillips gave us the injection and we got a good partnership in the powerplay as well. I was waiting for the ball in the slot to hit it. Luckily, I got a no-ball as well. Phillips is the game-changer for us", Abdul Samad said after the match during the post-match interaction.

Coming back to the SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match, batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Rajasthan Royals put up a score of 214/2 and Jos Buttler was the top scorer of the innings and played a knock of 95 runs in 59 balls. His innings included ten fours and four sixes and also paced his innings at a strike rate of 161.02. Other than him skipper Sanju Samson also played an unbeaten innings of 66 runs off just 38 balls with four fours and five sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed by playing an innings of 35 runs in only 18 balls at a strike rate of 194.44.

Coming into chase the target, Sunrisers Hyderabad started off really well as openers Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma added 51 runs for the first wicket and Abhishek went on to make a half-century. Sharma played a knock of 55 runs off just 34 balls which included five fours and two sixes. Other than the openers, Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen also contributed useful runs and played innings of 47 and 26 runs respectively. But at last, it was an Abdul Samad and Glenn Phillips show in the last two overs who played explosive cameos and took their team home.