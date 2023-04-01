SRH Vs RR IPL 2023 4th Match: RR Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Probable Teams, Head To Head

SRH vs RR IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 2, 2023. Sunrisers will be hoping to make a return to the tournament as till now they have not had good outings in the last two seasons of the tournament.

Coming to the Rajasthan Royals, they made it to the finals of the IPL 2022 but at last, lost to Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan has the likes of many players like skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Trent Boult, and Jason Holder. Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, they also consist of a pretty balanced squad consisting of Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders till now have faced each other 16 times in the history of the Indian Premier League but both teams stand equal with eight wins a piece. The last time the Royals faced SRH was in IPL 2022 and had won the match that time by 62 runs.

If we have a look at the record of the last five matches so here as well Rajasthan Royals have an edge and have won 3 out of them whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad has been on the winning side on two occasions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Probable Team XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Karthik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders: Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Karthik Tyagi