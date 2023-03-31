'Thala Is Back': Netizens Can't Wait For MS Dhoni's IPL Return To Cricket After 314 Days

CSK vs GT: Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni is all set to return to action on Friday for the opening match of IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings, led by Dhoni, are scheduled to lock horns against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium. This is going to be Dhoni's first competitive match in more than 300 days. Dhoni was last seen in action during CSK's final league stage match in IPL 2022.

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed their happiness over Dhoni's return to cricket after nearly a year-long hiatus. Netizens took to social media to celebrate Dhoni's IPL comeback. "Dhoni Thala is Back!" one user wrote on Twitter.

MS Dhoni plays cricket after 314 days today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/geSSVZVEF2 — Rohan (@Csk_army1) March 31, 2023

Finally All Ready to Witness Last dance with Ms Dhoni in IPL 2023🥺💛#MSDhoni ll @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/jP0pAMe5MV — Mr.ᴠɪʟʟᴀ  (@AchajiOk) March 31, 2023

SIR LIEUTENANT COLNEL MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI PLAYS CRICKET TODAY🛐💛#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/KiqU4YaSBf — 𝓹𓃵 (@cricloverPrayas) March 31, 2023

D̶h̶o̶n̶i̶ Thala is Back! — Rashmic (@Rawshmic) March 31, 2023

This could be Dhoni's last IPL season as a player given that he is already 41 years old. After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Dhoni said that he wants to finish his IPL career in front of the Chepauk crowd in Chennai, where it all began 15 years ago when Dhoni made his debut for CSK in IPL 2008.

Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers down south and the fans in Chennai would definitely want the former India international to play for them for a couple of more years. However, it is highly likely that Dhoni might not continue after the 2023 season given that he has not been in the best of forms for the past 2-3 years.

GT vs CSK: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans' Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, (capt) Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav/R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings' Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh/Tushar Deshpande

Image: BCCI