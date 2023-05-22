Virat Kohli Shows Unwavering Sportsmanship Despite RCB's Elimination From IPL 2023: WATCH

A heartbroken Virat Kohli was seen signing souvenirs for his opponent players after Royal Challengers Bangalore got eliminated from Indian Premier League 2023 due to their loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Despite being disappointed with another failed campaign, Kohli lifted his spirits and made a special gesture for the likes of Rashid Khan and others. Earlier in the night, the 34-year-old hit an unbeaten knock of 101 runs off 61 balls to become the leading century-scorer of the marquee tournament.

In a video shared by the IPL on Monday, fans can watch the wholesome post-match moments from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This was Virat Kohli’s second straight century in IPL 2023, having smashed a heroic 100 against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier. However, the former RCB skipper’s knock was overshadowed by youngster Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 104 off 52, taking Gujarat Titans through to a six-wicket win.

Some memorable souvenirs for players and a lap of honour for the ever-so-energetic Chinnaswamy crowd 👏🏻👏🏻#TATAIPL | #RCBvGT | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Y8dQzz2QyP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

RCB spend 16 years in pursuit of an IPL trophy, yet to find success

In the 16 years of IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore have never lifted the prestigious title and as it became clear on Sunday, they would now have to wait for another year to have a chance at doing so. As the league stage of IPL 2023 concluded with the RCB vs GT game, Faf du Plessis’ men were sixth in the points table with 14 points. Their loss meant Mumbai Indians were the only team this season to clinch 16 points and became the fourth side to enter the knockout stage.

Records broken during RCB vs GT, IPL 2023 Match 70