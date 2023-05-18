Last Updated:

'Truly The Knock Of A King': Cricket World Bows Down To Virat Kohli After 6th IPL Ton

Virat Kohli played an exceptional knock as he scored his sixth IPL century off just 62 balls. His hundred was made up of 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli

Image: BCCI


RCB vs SRH: The 65th match of the ongoing IPL 2023 has been nothing short of a run fest. Briefly, after Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen took the match by storm with a magnificent century, it was Virat Kohli who stamped his authority by smashing his maiden ton of the season. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper rose to the occasion and delivered for his team when it was needed the most. Kohli has once again demonstrated that he is the best in the business and his team can count on him when there is need and when the going gets tough. 

Kohli played an exceptional knock as he scored his sixth IPL century off just 62 balls. His hundred was made up of 12 boundaries and four sixes. Kohli, however, was dismissed in the next ball by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kohli also forged a 172-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis, the highest of the season. The duo also became the pair to score the most number of runs while opening the batting in the cash-rich league. Netizens are lauding Kohli for playing fantastic innings in a crucial match for his team. 

Earlier in the game, Klaasen smashed a century off 49 balls. This is the first time in IPL history that players from either side have scored a century each. While doing commentary for Star Sports, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop lauded Kohli and said, "Truly the knock of a King." With the century, Kohli has equalled Chris Gayle's record of scoring the must number of hundreds in the Indian Premier League. 

Thanks to Kohli's powerful knock, RCB defeated SRH by 8 wickets. Faf du Plessis scored 71 off 47 balls including seven boundaries and two sixes. 

