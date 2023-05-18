'Truly The Knock Of A King': Cricket World Bows Down To Virat Kohli After 6th IPL Ton

RCB vs SRH: The 65th match of the ongoing IPL 2023 has been nothing short of a run fest. Briefly, after Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen took the match by storm with a magnificent century, it was Virat Kohli who stamped his authority by smashing his maiden ton of the season. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper rose to the occasion and delivered for his team when it was needed the most. Kohli has once again demonstrated that he is the best in the business and his team can count on him when there is need and when the going gets tough.

'Truly the knock of a King'

Kohli played an exceptional knock as he scored his sixth IPL century off just 62 balls. His hundred was made up of 12 boundaries and four sixes. Kohli, however, was dismissed in the next ball by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kohli also forged a 172-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis, the highest of the season. The duo also became the pair to score the most number of runs while opening the batting in the cash-rich league. Netizens are lauding Kohli for playing fantastic innings in a crucial match for his team.

Always a pleasure watching @imVkohli in vintage mode. What a game we've witnessed. Beast mode from #RCB tonight. #IPL2023 #SRHvRCB — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 18, 2023

6th IPL century in style. #ViratKohli at his best . And what a great season for Faf. #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/a4cQhm9R0d — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 18, 2023

All rise for the King 👑 what a spectacular innings @imVkohli 💯 a treat to watch! @RCBTweets #RCBvsSRH — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 18, 2023

It was evident that this would be Virat’s day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive.



Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership.



186 wasn’t a… pic.twitter.com/YpIFVroZfi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 18, 2023

VIRAAAAAAAAAAAT💪💪💪 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 18, 2023

What a day of cricket! 🔥🏏 @imVkohli brings up yet another magnificent century, showcasing his class and determination. True batting genius! 👏 And a huge shout out to @faf1307 for an absolute gem of an innings ❤️#RCBvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lJo3zL0AzA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 18, 2023

Virat Kohli 🐐 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 18, 2023

KING KOHLI 👑



What a knock this has been! @imVkohli has wowed one and all with his masterful century in Hyderabad.



This is his 6th in #TATAIPL, the joint-most in the history of the league with Chris Gayle.#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/G49dbi8bLJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023

King Kholi what a knock bhai @imVkohli 👑🔥🔥🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 18, 2023

Earlier in the game, Klaasen smashed a century off 49 balls. This is the first time in IPL history that players from either side have scored a century each. While doing commentary for Star Sports, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop lauded Kohli and said, "Truly the knock of a King." With the century, Kohli has equalled Chris Gayle's record of scoring the must number of hundreds in the Indian Premier League.

Here's how the Netizens reacted to the 'Virat Knock'

The Greatest there was

The Greatest there is

The Greatest there will be



6th IPL Century for Virat King Kohli 👑#ViratKohli𓃵 | #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/6hicgXsNvB — shruz. (@82notoutatG) May 18, 2023

Thanks to Kohli's powerful knock, RCB defeated SRH by 8 wickets. Faf du Plessis scored 71 off 47 balls including seven boundaries and two sixes.

