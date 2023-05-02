Virat Kohli and his fiece attitude go hand in hand and that was what the fans witnesses during the match between LSG vs RCB which was played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last night. Virat Kohli grabbed two catches in the power play and after taking both the catches, the former Indian skipper did not hide his emotions and had interactions with the crowd also. The Royal Challengers Bangalore was the away team in this fixture but there was significant support for them in the stadium as Virat Kohli gets fan support from all over the world in whichever stadium he plays.

Virat Kohli blows a kiss for the crowd

During the second innings of the match, Virat Kohli took Krunal Pandya's catch and as soon as he took the catch, Virat kohli looked towards the crowed and pointed towards his RCB badge wherein he requested the crowd to cheer for RCB instead of their home team LSG.

This is what Virat Kohli means & earned, a fan entered touched Kohli's feet.



A few balls later, Virat Kohli took another catch, which saw Ayush Badoni's innings come to an end. Kohli once again blew a flying kiss. Virat Kohli's reactions were quicky noticed by social media users and they compared his gestures to apparent dig at LSG mento. Gautam Gambhir who a few days earlier did 'finger on the lips' gesture in front of RCB crowd asking them to keep quiet after RCB lost the 1st game between these two team at their own backyard.

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants' Gautam Gambhir have been involved in a heated showdown following Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory over Lucknow Super Giants. The incident started during the post-match ritual where both sets of players shake hands with each other. Naveen-ul-Haq exchanged some words with Virat and RCB skipper appeared to reply towards him.



Talking about the match, RCB put on a score of 126 on a slow pitch, with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli making 44 and 31 runs, respectively. LSG lost five wickets in the first seven overs in the absence of skipper KL Rahul, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. Rahul was in deep pain and walked off the pain in the second over of RCB's innings.

