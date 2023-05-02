Virat Kohli Hits Back At Gautam Gambhir With Cryptic Post After Fight; 'Not The Truth'

The feud between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir conquered headlines in the cricketing world on Monday, following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s empathetic 18-run win at the Ekana Sports City. Former teammates Kohli and Gambhir found themselves in the middle of a massive controversy due to the heated scuffle between them after the match. While the much-anticipated match featured several heated moments, Kohli’s heated exchange of words with multiple LSG members including their mentor Gambhir was the main talking point.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has now put out a cryptic post on his Instagram stories, which could very well be aimed at his former teammate. He took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday morning and put out a story, which read, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth”.

IPL: Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir fight rewinds the clock for IPL fans

While the previous game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 ended with a dramatic conclusion at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was Kohli who was seen being animated throughout the game on Monday at Ekana. He was seen speaking to the crowd and pulling off much-animated celebrations after every LSG wicket. His gesture telling the crowd not to shut up and cheer louder was understood to be a jibe at Gambhir, who was seen asking the Chinnaswamy crowd to shut up after LSG defeated RCB in the first game they played against each other this season.

As players from both sides shook hands after the game, Kohli was seen first being involved in a banter with LSG’s Naveen-Ul-Haq. As per videos circulating on social media, Naveen can be spotted saying something to the former India captain, which irked him. He was then seen getting involved in a conversation with Kyle Mayers before Gautam Gambhir appeared in the scene and took Mayers away.

Bizarre scenes followed next as Kohli was seen explaining the whole thing to a visibly angry Gambhir surrounded by players from both teams. Both Delhi lads were then separated by their respective teammates and were taken apart. Kohli was later scene explaining the series of events to the likes of KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis. The incident brought back memories of a previous fight between the same players in the Indian Premier League around a decade ago.