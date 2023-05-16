Shubman Gill Becomes First Indian To Register Rare Record Courtesy Of Maiden IPL Hundred

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Monday smashed his maiden century of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shubman scored 101 off 58 balls including 13 boundaries and one six. With the century, Shubman has become the first Indian player to slam a hundred in Test cricket, One-Day International, T20I cricket, and the IPL. No other Indian player had scored centuries in all forms of the game including the IPL before Shubman did on Monday.

Shubman Gill became the first player for his franchise to score a century. He also became the first player for Gujarat Titans to score 1000 or more runs in the IPL. The 23-year-old batsman has been in phenomenal form for the past several months. Shubman is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. He has amassed 576 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 146.19 including four half-centuries and a hundred.

Also Read: 'There's Potential And Then There Is Gill': Cricket World Bows Down To 'superstar' Shubman

Shubman Gill since December 2022:



Test hundred vs BAN.

ODI hundred vs SL.

ODI Double Hundred vs NZ.

ODI hundred vs NZ.

T20I hundred vs NZ.

Test hundred vs AUS.

IPL hundred vs SRH. pic.twitter.com/t2cugWffyB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2023

GT vs SRH

Shubman started his innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad by hitting a 23-ball half-century, which came without smashing a single six. He scored four consecutive boundaries off Fazalhaq Farooqi's bowling in the powerplay and then hit Aiden Markram for two back-to-back boundaries in the next over. Thanks to Shubman's impactful century, Gujarat Titans were able to post a mammoth total of 188/9 in 20 overs. Apart from Shubman, Sai Sudharsan smashed 47 off 36 balls including six boundaries and a six.

Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill remained intact in the middle as he smashed his maiden IPL century to help his team set a solid platform. The duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 147 runs for the second wicket to power GT's innings. For SRH, seasoned seamer Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 5/30, including taking three wickets in an excellent final over that pegged back GT. Bhuvneshwar was also part of a team hat-trick in the final over of GT's innings as he ran out Noor Ahmed for a duck.

Also Read: GT Vs SRH: Shubman Gill Scores Maiden IPL Ton, Netizens Label Him As 'Prince'

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a 44-ball 64 for SRH while Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bagged four wickets apiece for the hosts. Bhuvneshwar also contributed with the bat as he scored 27 off 26 balls. Despite Bhuvneshwar and Klaasen's efforts, SRH were restricted to 154/9 in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans won the match by 34 runs and became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Image: BCCI