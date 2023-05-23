WATCH: Chepauk Erupts After Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Reprieve Courtesy Of Nalkande's No-ball

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in a crucial Qualifier 1 in the Indians Premier League at the Chepauk Stadium. A place in the IPL final will be at stake as the winner of this match will go through directly to the summit clash. The loser of the match will have to fight in Qualifier 2 with the winner of the Eliminator.

In the second over Darshan Nalkande appeared to have provided an early breakthrough as he dismisses Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third ball. While trying to hit the length ball away from body Gaikwad scoops it straight to Shubman Gill at midwicket. But as Gujarat players started celebrating his scalp the umpire indicated that the bowler overstepped and he has to bowl the delivery again.

To Nalkande's despair, Gaikwad hit the free hit for a six over the wide mid-on and it proved to be a massive let-off for him. He has gone on to register a hefty 60 on the board and it remains to be seen whether CSK can take up the advantage in the match.

Watch the video here as Gaikwad brought up a massive six of Nalkande.

Chennai Super Kings are taking on defending champions, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of IPL 2023. The match is being played at the Chepauk, CSK's fortress and MS Dhoni will look to clinch his fifth IPL trophy while leading the men in yellow. Speculations are rife that this might be MS Dhoni's last IPL, but the former India skipper is yet to open up on his plans as the IPL goes

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact players

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi.