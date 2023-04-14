What Happened To Andre Russell? KKR Star Goes Off The Field After 3-wicket Haul Vs SRH

Andre Russell disrupted the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting lineup with his accurate bowling as the West Indian all-rounder took three wickets at the Eden Gardens in IPL match today. But Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) survived a severe jolt as Russell left the field in severe discomfort after dismissing Abhishek Sharma in SRH vs KKR match. The gigantic player had to be carried away by two members of the KKR management as he couldn't even finish his bowling spell.

KKR vs SRH: What happened to Andre Russell?

Andre Russell's fitness issue has been a major concern as he has struggled with persistent injury problems in the past. For the visitors, it appeared to be a very grand evening as Harry Brook scored the first century of IPL in his maiden IPL season. SRH have posted a mammoth 228 runs at the loss of four wickets.

It remains to be seen whether Russell makes his way in the second innings for KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders look in good shape in IPL 2023

Shardul Thakur's storm with the bat that took a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore by surprise as the pace bowling allrounder's 29-ball 68 led Kolkata Knight Riders to their first win of the season, a dominant 81-run victory.

Then the low-profile Rinku has become the flavour of the season after pulling off the greatest heist in T20 history by scoring 31 runs in the last over to win a match.

KKR defeated the reigning champions Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their den, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, courtesy Rinku's astonishing power-hitting.

The two-time former champions, who were hit hard by the absence of their skipper Shreyas Iyer and star allrounder Shakib-Al-Hasan and were written off by many following a low-key auction, suddenly have become the side to beat this season.

That the two wins have come without any significant contribution from their star power-hitter Andre Russell and skipper Nitish Rana, make them an even more dangerous side.

While Shardul and Rinku have undoubtedly provided the finishing options, KKR think-tank would be keen to prove that these two wins were not a fluke.

By his standard, Russell, the fearsome Jamaican power-hitter, has looked a shadow of his past, barring a 19-ball 35 in their rain-hit loss to Punjab Kings in their season opener.

