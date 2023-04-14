Indian Premier League defending champions Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways in IPL 2023 with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Thursday evening. This was the third win of the season for the Hardik Pandya-led side, which lost a thriller to Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in their last game. Meanwhile, the match featured several high-octane moments, including an exchange between skipper Pandya and head coach Asish Nehra.

In the final over of the first innings, the live broadcast of the IPL 2023 match showed Ashish Nehra standing outside the boundary ropes and trying to help with the field setting. Things took an interesting turn when the camera panned to Pandya, who was seen conveying something to the coach. The gesture made by Hardik Pandya seemingly suggested that he is reminding Nehra that he is the captain of the team.

WATCH | Hardik Pandya gets angry at Ashish Nehra

Hardik Pandya got angry when Ashish Nehra changed fielding, Hardik Pandya said " i am captain "#hardikpandya #PBKSvsGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/tjsQBOkzS1 — Bharat Thapa (@BharatT63903695) April 13, 2023

GT vs PBKS: Mohit Sharma and Shubman Gill take GT through to IPL 2023 win

In the first innings of the GT vs PBKS match, Matthew Short finished as the highest run-scorer for the home side, courtesy of his knock of 36 runs in 24 balls. On the other hand, four other PBKS batsmen crossed the 20-run mark but failed to convert the starts into useful knocks. Paceman Mohit Sharma starred with figures of 2/18 on his debut game for Gujarat Titans and also ended up winning the Player of the Match award.

At the same time, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, and Rashid Khan chipped in with a wicket each as PBKS set a target of 154 runs. Chasing the total, GT were off to a flyer with a 48-run stand in 28 balls, before Wriddhiman Saha fell for 30 off 18 in the 5th over. This followed the wickets of Sai Sudharsan, and Hardik Pandya on 19 off 20 ad 8 off 11, respectively.

While it looked like GT will cruise to the win with ease, Shubman Gill’s wicket in the second ball of the last overcame as a big blow for the team. Gill was dismissed on 67 runs off 49 balls, which brought out GT’s star finisher Rahul Tewatia. With David Miller at the other end, both batsmen exchanged a couple of singles in the next two balls, before securing the win with a boundary.