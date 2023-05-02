IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore's ex-skipper Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Gautam Gambhir’s heated exchange of words after RCB vs LSG clash in the Indian Premier League 2023 became a major talking point for the cricketing world. Both Delhi lads were at the centre of an on-field fight that broke out during the much-anticipated match. The verbal spat reminded fans of a previous fight between both iconic players back in 2013.

Meanwhile, the cricketing world overflowed with reactions to the verbal exchange during the IPL 2023 Match No. 44. While fans reacted to the incident with different responses, several former cricketers also shed their reactions during the post-match presentation show. Here’s a look at what the cricketing brains had to say about the on-field heated exchange of words.

Anil Kumble highlights what went wrong during the Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir fight

Former Indian and Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble reportedly reacted to the incident on Star Sports and claimed players should not have expressed their emotions on the field like this.

“A lot of emotions do go in but you should not be displaying such emotions openly...You may disagree on field, you may have a go at the opposition, you may say things on the field in the heat of the moment. But once the game is over, you just need to shake hands and doff your hat, not to the player but to the game, because that’s something you need to respect,” said Kumble. “I don’t know what was said, some things may have been personal. That’s something you don’t want on the cricket field. Both Virat, Gautam whoever was involved, it wasn’t the nicest thing to see.”

On the other hand, former Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders star Robin Uthappa revealed how both Kohli and Gambhir are known for wearing their hearts on their sleeve.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also commented on RCB's post-match video after facing LSG.

Great behind the scenes reaction 👏👏👏 https://t.co/M9xZalTI9J — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 2, 2023

"Whatever Happened Between Virat And Gambhir Was Not Right For Cricket"

“Those handshakes were intense one and it came down to a few words after the game. It's a hard one to watch to be honest and it is unbecoming for the game. I know both are fiery characters as Gautam Gambhir wears his heart on his sleeve and Virat Kohli is the same,” said Uthappa during the live broadcast.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his official social media and made a shocking admission.

“I Am Ashamed Of What I Did With Sreesanth In 2008. Virat Kohli Is A Legend, Should Not Get Involved In Such Things. Whatever Happened Between Virat And Gambhir Was Not Right For Cricket,” wrote Harbhajan while sharing the video on Twitter.

Why does Kohli get so angry and why is Gautam so Gambhir?

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also opened up on the Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir ugly spat on his Youtube channel.

Why does Kohli get so angry and why is Gautam so Gambhir? No matter what happened in the match, what happened after the match was a bigger commotion – totally avoidable in my opinion. It was payback time and it happened. You (RCB) lost the last match by one wicket and here you won by 18 runs. The scenes after that were not very nice. Personally, it just leaves a sour taste in the mouth.” he said. "You have two great players, of which one is Virat Kohli, the youth icon. You look at him and want to become like him. But when he is part of a constant tussle, you want to become a player like him but what about the … – you get it, right,” he said.

Chopra also continued to say that Gambhir should also be mindful of his reactions as it was not required.

“The same is true for Gautam. It was not required to be very honest. It happened in Chinnaswamy too. Both of them have a little history as well but you have to diffuse the situation. I feel it was a little too much.”