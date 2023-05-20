Yashasvi Jaiswal Scrips History, Becomes First Uncapped Player To Achieve MASSIVE Feat

Rajasthan Royals were able to defeat the Punjab Kings in match 66 of the IPL 2023 played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Royals have now moved to the fifth spot in the Indian Premier League 2023 Points Table after winning the PBKS vs RR match. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the biggest positives for the team this season and the young left-handed batsman till now has scored 625 runs from 14 matches and is second on the list of top run-getters.

Other than this Yashasvi also registered yet another massive milestone while batting in the PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 match. Jaiswal played a knock of 50 runs in just 36 balls and his innings included eight fours. He balanced the team innings after the wicket of Jos Buttler and also did an important 49-ball 73-run partnership for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the first Indian uncapped player to achieve massive feat

As Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 600 runs in the Indian Premier League 2023, he also became the first Indian uncapped player to achieve the milestone and also broke Shaun Marsh's record who had 616 runs in an Indian Premier League season before this.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also cheaper praise for the young left-handed batsman and wanted the selectors to select him for the national team.

"I think he is ready and should be given a chance. When a player is in form and then gets a chance, his confidence also skyrockets. Especially in an international debut, there is always doubt," Am I ready for the international level?' If your form is not good at the time, then your doubts increase. So, it is important to be in the form at that time", Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Coming back to the PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 match, the Punjab Kings posted a first-innings total of 187/5 after they didn't get a good start by the top and the middle order it was the lower order batsmen who took the team a good first-innings score. Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, and Shahrukh Khan played knocks of 44. 49 and 41 runs respectively and contributed to the team's score.

Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals also didn't have a good start as they lost opener Jos Buttler for a duck, and after his wicket fell Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal added useful runs for the second wicket and balanced the team innings. After they both fell Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag as well played important cameo innings and took their team to a four-wicket win.