CC Vs NE Dream11 TPKL Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Cyberabad Chargers will go head-to-head against Nalgonda Eagles in the upcoming match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League (TPKL) season 3. The match will be played on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The CC Vs NE game is scheduled to start by 7:00 PM IST. The CC vs NE game will be played at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. Here are the CC vs NE Dream11 team, CC vs NE Dream11 top picks and other important match details.

Cyberabad Chargers currently occupy the fourth spot of the TPKL season 3 League Table. They have registered a win-draw-loss record of 3-1-2 in the six games they have played so far. On the other hand, Nalgonda Eagles are leading the TPKL season 3 League Table. They have a win-draw-loss record of 5-0-1 in the six games they have played so far.

Also Read l RR vs MT Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all TPKL match details

CC Vs NE Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: The Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

CC Vs NE Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

CC vs NE Dream11 Team: Cyberabad Chargers squad

B Yakkana, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, P Kumar Rathi, S Sreekrishna, CH Ravinder, D raj Kumar, M lingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thriupathi.

CC vs NE Dream11 Team: Nalgonda Eagles squad

J Gopal, S Ram, L Narayana, R Goud, Akhil, Bhupati, Kalyan, G Laxman Reddy, S Kiran, P D Chowgale, Srikanth, P Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, Raghupati.

Also Read l SO vs ORN Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Russian Premier League match schedule

CC Vs NE Dream11 prediction: CC Vs NE Dream11 Top Picks

Cyberabad Chargers: P Kumar, D raj Kumar, K Bhanuchander

Nalgonda Eagles: J Gopal, P Mallikarjun, G Laxman Reddy

CC Vs NE Dream11 prediction: CC Vs NE Dream11 team

Defenders: J Gopal, P Satish Kumar, CH Ravinder

All-Rounders: P Kumar, S Kiran

Raiders: P Mallikarjun (C), D Raj Kumar (VC)

Also Read l PSG vs DOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and full UEFA Champions League squads

CC Vs NE Dream11 prediction

Nalgonda Eagles start as favourites to win the game.

CC Vs NE Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the CC Vs NE Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The CC Vs NE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your game.

Also Read l KK vs GG Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all TPKL match details