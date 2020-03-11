RR Vs MT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All TPKL Match Details

Rangareddy Raiders (RR) will play Mancherial Tigers (MT) in In the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Both the teams will face each other at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad. This match will take place on March 11, 2020, at 8:00 PM IST. Fans can play the RR vs MT live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RR vs MT Dream11 prediction, RR vs MT Dream11 team, RR vs MT match prediction, RR vs MT top picks and all the details regarding the RR vs MT game.

RR vs MT Dream11 Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 preview

The Rangareddy Raiders vs Mancherial Tigers match is expected to be a keenly contested match. Rangareddy Raiders have moved up the points table to 6th in the 8-team contest. The team has played a total of six league matches and have accumulated a total of 15 points so far in the tournament. They have a score difference of -27. A win against Mancherial Tigers will be crucial for them to move up in the points table.

On the other hand, Mancherial Tigers are comfortably placed at the 3rd position on the league table. They have played six matches in which they have won four matches and lost two matches getting 21 points in total. Mancherial Tigers will have to win this match to move upto the second spot on the points table.

RR vs MT Dream11 squads and top picks



RR vs MT Dream11 squads and RR vs MT Dream11 top picks: Rangareddy Raiders

R Shiva Kishore Goud, S K Ameer, A Madhu, P Govardhan Reddy, S Tulasi Rad, M Ganesh, K Naresh, V Paramesh, S Manjunath, T Prashanth, K V S Yugandhar Reddy, Sama Nirekshan, M Sandeep, M Suresh

RR vs MT Dream11 squads and RR vs MT Dream11 top picks: Mancherial Tigers

Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, Karthik Yadav, Arun Goud, B Shivanand, Gunda Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, Nithin Panwar, M Sainath, Ravinder Kuvanath, B Parmeshwar.

RR vs MT Dream11 team

Here are the RR vs MT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

RR vs MT Dream11 prediction

Mancherial Tigers will be favourites to win the match as per our RR vs MT Dream11 prediction.

Note: The RR vs MT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the RR vs MT Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.