WI-L Vs SA-L Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Road Safety World Series Match Info

West Indies Legends will face South Africa Legends in the fourth match of the Road Safety World Series 2020 on Wednesday, March 11 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The WI-L vs SA-L live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming WI-L vs SA-L live match. These include the WI-L vs SA-L live streaming, WI-L vs SA-L live telecast in India and other West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends match info.

WI-L vs SA-L live streaming details: WI-L vs SA-L live telecast in India

The WI-L vs. SA-L live telecast in India will be on Colors Cineplex channel on television. The WI-L vs SA-L live streaming can be done on Voot and JioTV. The WI-L vs SA-L live match will be preceded by a show called Super Show, which will have a pre-match analysis.

WI-L vs SA-L live streaming: WI-L vs SA-L live match - Pitch and weather report

The track at the DY Patil Stadium generally favours the batsmen. A total of 160-170 can be expected. Considering past records at the venue, the captain who wins the toss is likely to bat first. According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will see a high temperature of 29 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 22 degrees Celcius for the West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends match. There is no rain predicted during the WI-L vs SA-L live match, which won't impact the WI-L vs SA-L live streaming or the WI-L vs SA-L live telecast in India.

WI-L vs SA-L live match: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends preview

West Indies' last match was against India Legends and their opponents won the game by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Daren Ganga. Their best bowlers were Sulieman Benn and Carl Hooper. This is South Africa's first match in the tournament and some of their key players will be Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel, and Johan van der Wath.

The WI-L vs SA-L live match can be expected to be won by West Indies Legends.

