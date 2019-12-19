The Debate
Gerrit Cole's Mammoth $324 Million New York Yankees Contract REVEALED

Gerrit Cole to New York Yankees official after his unveiling at the Yankees stadium. New details of his massive nine-year contract emerge on the internet

Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees offered Gerrit Cole a nine-year contract worth $324 million making him the highest-paid player in the MLB. Gerrit Cole is officially a New York Yankees player after he was presented to the supporters on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Also Read | Gerrit Cole Arrives In New York For Yankees Unveiling, Opens Up About $324m Deal

Gerrit Cole contract: New details emerge

While the supporters at the Yankees Stadium were rejoicing to see a clean-shaven Gerrit Cole being officially unveiled as a New Yankees Player, new details of his mammoth contract are doing the rounds on the internet. According to The Athletic, Gerrit Cole has an option to opt-out from his contract after his fifth year at the Yankees. The report also mentions that Yankees can void that opt-out by extending his contract for another year. 

Also Read | Gerrit Cole Clicked By Wife In New York, All Smiles Ahead Of Big Yankees Unveiling

If New York Yankees do offer him the extension, it will take Cole's contract to worth $360 million over ten years. This would officially put him second on the list for the largest contract offered in the MLB only behind Mike Trout. Earlier this year, Trout reportedly signed a massive 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels worth $430 million deal.

Watch: Gerrit Cole's Press Conference

The former Houston Astros man is considered as one of the pitchers in the MLB. He almost won the World Series with the Astros, recording 326 strikeouts last season. 

Also Read | Gerrit Cole Breaks Silence On Why He Joined New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole's official presentation

Cole put on his No. 45 jersey for the first time on Wednesday. A lifelong Yankees fan, Cole brought his Yankees sign from 2001 when he rooted for the New York Yankees in their World Series loss to the  Arizona Diamondbacks.

Also Read | Gerrit Cole Signed For The New York Yankees In $324 Million Deal After Being Wooed By THIS

