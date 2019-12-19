Gerrit Cole's Mammoth $324 Million New York Yankees Contract REVEALED

The New York Yankees offered Gerrit Cole a nine-year contract worth $324 million making him the highest-paid player in the MLB. Gerrit Cole is officially a New York Yankees player after he was presented to the supporters on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Previously unreported detail in Gerrit Cole’s contract: If he opts out after fifth year, NYY may void opt-out and extend contract one more year for $36M. That would increase value of deal to 10 years, $360M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 18, 2019

Gerrit Cole contract: New details emerge

While the supporters at the Yankees Stadium were rejoicing to see a clean-shaven Gerrit Cole being officially unveiled as a New Yankees Player, new details of his mammoth contract are doing the rounds on the internet. According to The Athletic, Gerrit Cole has an option to opt-out from his contract after his fifth year at the Yankees. The report also mentions that Yankees can void that opt-out by extending his contract for another year.

If New York Yankees do offer him the extension, it will take Cole's contract to worth $360 million over ten years. This would officially put him second on the list for the largest contract offered in the MLB only behind Mike Trout. Earlier this year, Trout reportedly signed a massive 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels worth $430 million deal.

Watch: Gerrit Cole's Press Conference

The former Houston Astros man is considered as one of the pitchers in the MLB. He almost won the World Series with the Astros, recording 326 strikeouts last season.

Gerrit Cole's official presentation

HE KEPT THE SIGN! pic.twitter.com/3E7BDXKESl — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 18, 2019

Cole put on his No. 45 jersey for the first time on Wednesday. A lifelong Yankees fan, Cole brought his Yankees sign from 2001 when he rooted for the New York Yankees in their World Series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

