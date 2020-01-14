Conor McGregor Had Once ABUSED Floyd Mayweather And Could Do The Same If UFC Bout Happens

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is regarded as one of the greatest trash talkers in the history of MMA. Mixed Martial Arts is a brutal sport and there have been numerous trash talkers in the business.

However, the way Conor McGregor goes beneath the skin of his opponents is unparalleled. The Irish Superstar knows no boundaries in press conferences. He often chooses to attack his rivals on a personal level. Things heated up when Conor McGregor did the same with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather during their cross-promotion fight in 2017.

When Conor McGregor destroyed Floyd Mayweather with his words

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather stunned the entire combat sports universe by signing a cross-promotion contract with each other in 2017. The UFC-Boxing crossover fight garnered a lot of eyes.

McGregor and Mayweather attended four different press conferences before facing each other on August 26. Two of the best trash talkers of the world showed no mercy while attacking each other with their words.

Conor McGregor insisted the entire crowd to shout ‘F*** The Mayweathers’ while Floyd Mayweather took a dirty dig at the UFC giant by calling him ‘Mr. Tap Out’. However, Conor McGregor pinned the final nail on the coffin by calling Mayweather an “Old, weak b***h”.

The Irishman also attacked Floyd Mayweather for his dressing sense and said that he will be knocking out the undefeated American. Take a look at the dirty trash talk that destroyed Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor 2?

Mayweather recently revealed that he is coming out of retirement in 2020. He is planning to notch another cross-promotion event with UFC. Dana White also gave it a green signal and he is ready to bring up Floyd Mayweather inside the octagon. If it happens for real, Conor McGregor might get a chance to avenge his loss against the undefeated American.

